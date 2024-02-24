Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $14.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

