Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

