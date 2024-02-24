StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

