Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

