Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Strategic Education worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

