Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

