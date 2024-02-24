Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

