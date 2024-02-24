Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

