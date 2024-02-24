Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,100 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Vital Energy worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

VTLE opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 44.91%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

