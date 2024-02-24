Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Employers worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Employers by 83.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Employers by 33.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Price Performance

Employers stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

