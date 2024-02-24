Swiss National Bank Buys 4,600 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $909.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

