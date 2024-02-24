Swiss National Bank Has $2.32 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $5.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $860.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

