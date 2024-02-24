Swiss National Bank Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.5 %

LMAT stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

