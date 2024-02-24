Swiss National Bank Has $2.51 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of AZZ worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 206,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

