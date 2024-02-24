Swiss National Bank Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of UFP Technologies worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,781,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

UFPT opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $220.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.62.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.