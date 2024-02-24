Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Winmark worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Winmark by 28.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Winmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Winmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Winmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $388.12 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $273.50 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

