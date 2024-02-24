Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Veris Residential worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRE opened at $14.85 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.07%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

