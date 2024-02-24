Swiss National Bank Purchases 38,500 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Joby Aviation worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,043.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,332 shares of company stock worth $4,439,854. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

