Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Kforce worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kforce by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

