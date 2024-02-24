Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 294.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $8,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.76 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $461.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talkspace

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.