Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,950,000.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.95. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 83,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,471,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

