Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.