TD Securities Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

