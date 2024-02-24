TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.1 %

SNX stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.