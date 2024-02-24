Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

