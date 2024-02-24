Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

