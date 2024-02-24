Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.23% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

