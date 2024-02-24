Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 279.70 ($3.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.28. The firm has a market cap of £19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,398.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.53 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.23 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69.

Get Tesco alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesco

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,208.51). Insiders have bought a total of 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.