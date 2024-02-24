Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

