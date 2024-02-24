Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

