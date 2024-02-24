Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $188.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

