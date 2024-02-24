Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

