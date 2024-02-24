Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GEO opened at $11.75 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
