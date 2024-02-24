Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $891,000 Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of AMERISAFE worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after buying an additional 135,014 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.77 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

AMSF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMSF

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.