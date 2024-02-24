Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $902,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

