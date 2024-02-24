Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,781,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.62. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $220.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

