Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 56,275 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 22.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

