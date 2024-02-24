Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,781 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

