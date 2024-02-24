Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,910 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Veritex worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

