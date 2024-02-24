Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,003 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Caleres worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $35.93 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $706,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,162 shares of company stock worth $2,565,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

