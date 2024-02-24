Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 527 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

