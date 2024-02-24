The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 50.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.91 and a 200-day moving average of $355.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.