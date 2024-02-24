The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 50.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Beer Stock Performance
SAM stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.91 and a 200-day moving average of $355.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Boston Beer
In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
