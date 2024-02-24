The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.4 %

EQR stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

