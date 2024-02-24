The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Middleby worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $413,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.06. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

