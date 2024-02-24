Thomas Keck Sells 24,241 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,758,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.49 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

