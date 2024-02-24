Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.95

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as high as $29.71. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 27,607 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

