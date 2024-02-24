Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 849,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

