Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.20. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 30,541 shares traded.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

