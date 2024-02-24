Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 6,400.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

