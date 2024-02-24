Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 428 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 371 ($4.67) to GBX 428 ($5.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.28) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.37).

TRN opened at GBX 311.20 ($3.92) on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.80 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,224.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.44.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

